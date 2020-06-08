Missing: Mansfield police looking for 87-year-old woman with dementia

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide missing adult alert for an 87-year-old woman.
According to a press release, Elizabeth Sazdanoff drove away from her home at around 10 a.m. Monday morning and hasn’t returned.
Authorities say Ms. Sazdanoff suffers from dementia.
She is 5’2,” and weighs 112 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz C280 with OH plate number FHZ8065.
If you see Ms. Sazdanoff or the vehicle, please call 911. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
