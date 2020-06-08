1  of  6
Breaking News
Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard tests positive for COVID-19, daughter says Live Blog: Weekend protests stayed peaceful in NE Ohio; Cleveland police still looking for rioting, looting suspects Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Missing: Mansfield police looking for 87-year-old woman with dementia

News
Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide missing adult alert for an 87-year-old woman.

According to a press release, Elizabeth Sazdanoff drove away from her home at around 10 a.m. Monday morning and hasn’t returned.

Elizabeth Sazdanoff (courtesy: Mansfield police )

Authorities say Ms. Sazdanoff suffers from dementia.

She is 5’2,” and weighs 112 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz C280 with OH plate number FHZ8065.

Photo from Mansfield police

If you see Ms. Sazdanoff or the vehicle, please call 911. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

**Read more investigations into those who are missing, here**

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News