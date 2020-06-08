Missing: Mansfield police looking for 87-year-old woman with dementia

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide missing adult alert for an 87-year-old woman.

According to a press release, Elizabeth Sazdanoff drove away from her home at around 10 a.m. Monday morning and hasn’t returned.

Elizabeth Sazdanoff (courtesy: Mansfield police )

Authorities say Ms. Sazdanoff suffers from dementia.

She is 5’2,” and weighs 112 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz C280 with OH plate number FHZ8065.

Photo from Mansfield police

If you see Ms. Sazdanoff or the vehicle, please call 911. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

