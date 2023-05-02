CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 27-year-old man who was reported missing was found Monday morning in a vehicle in a vacant field, dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Cleveland police officers attempting to locate the man’s car responded just before noon Monday, May 2, to the 7200 block of Park Avenue, where the vehicle was found in a vacant field. The man was found in the driver’s seat and unresponsive.

Cleveland firefighters opened the locked car, and authorities found the man dead of a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Cynquan D. Leggett. The man’s cause and manner of death have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Homicide investigators are now seeking tips. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.