CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Louis Lebron is 17. He was last seen in Cleveland on December 9.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
