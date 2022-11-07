GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are concerned about the safety of an 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s after he walked away from a home in Garfield Heights.

According to police, Clarence Sullivan was last seen on Wadsworth Street at about 9:30 a.m on Monday, November 7, 2022.

He is 5’09” and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, black sneakers, and a black Nike jacket, according to police.

If you see this man, you’re asked to dial 9-1-1. You can also call 1-888-637-1113.

More information on Ohio’s Missing Adult Alerts can be found, here.