Missing little girl murdered, police say; adoptive parents arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WJW) – Police in Honolulu announced this week they arrested the adoptive parents of a child who was reported missing nearly a month ago.

Police responded to the home of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua on September 13 after her parents reported her missing.

They called 911 and told police they last saw the child asleep in her bed the night before.

Hundreds of volunteers searched for Ariel for weeks.

Wednesday, police said they had arrested Isaac and Lehua Kalua for Ariel’s murder.

“The evidence leads to the Kaluas and no one else,” police said in a press conference.

The two are being held without bail.

Police are not releasing details about the murder or about how they believe Ariel was killed.

In a press conference, police said they believed the child was murdered in August.

Her remains have not been recovered.

“There were some things that weren’t adding up for us,” police said in a press conference.

Ariel and her 3 siblings were recently adopted by the Kaluas. Police said the children had previously been fostered in the home.

Ariel’s siblings are currently in the custody of child welfare services.

People are looking for people who interacted with the children over the last two years or with the Kaluas over the last 3 months.

Police are searching the Kalua’s property for Ariel’s remains.