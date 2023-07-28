(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
La’Vivianna Walters is 16 and has been missing since July 29, 2023.
She was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083
by: Paul Kiska
Posted:
Updated:
(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
La’Vivianna Walters is 16 and has been missing since July 29, 2023.
She was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now