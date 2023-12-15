(WJW) – FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Keshoun Darden, 16, has been missing from Garfield Heights since December 4, 2023.
Anyone with information should call 216-475-1234.
Posted:
Updated:
(WJW) – FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Keshoun Darden, 16, has been missing from Garfield Heights since December 4, 2023.
Anyone with information should call 216-475-1234.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now