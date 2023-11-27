CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Katie Fuller, 27, has been missing since Nov. 27, 2023, from Canton.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-649-5800.
by: Celeste Houmard
