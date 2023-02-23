CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Kaitlyn Coones is 17. She’s been missing since February 13 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Kaitlyn Coones is 17. She’s been missing since February 13 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now