CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Joseph Rose III, 40, was last seen June 26 at a home on West 50th Street in Cleveland. That day, he wore jean shorts and blue polo. He is 6’6″ and has tattoos on his neck and body. He is considered dangerous.

If you see him, you are asked to call police immediately at 216-623-2755.