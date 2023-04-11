AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Joi Brown is 16 and has been missing since March 27. They were last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
