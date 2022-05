CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Johnathon Otero, 34, hasn’t been seen in almost a year.

Otero’s cousins say they were in touch in early June of 2021, but they haven’t heard from him since.

Otero is 5’7” and weighs about 215 pounds. He has a tattoo that says the word “LOYALTY” on his chest.

If you know anything, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.