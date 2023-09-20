(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Johnatan Hall,16, has been missing from East Cleveland since September 11, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 451-1234.
Posted:
Updated:
(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Johnatan Hall,16, has been missing from East Cleveland since September 11, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 451-1234.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now