MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Jessica Westfall is 17. She has been missing since April 27, 2023, and was last seen in Mansfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
Posted:
Updated:
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Jessica Westfall is 17. She has been missing since April 27, 2023, and was last seen in Mansfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now