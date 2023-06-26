CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Jenna Morris is 13. She’s been missing since June 4.
She was last seen in Canton. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)649-5800.
by: Talia Naquin
