CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Jaylen Roldan, 17, has been missing from Cleveland since Nov. 15, 2022.
Anyone with information should call 216-621-1234.
by: Darcie Loreno
