CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Javonte Jones is 16. He’s been missing since May 28 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2755.
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Javonte Jones is 16. He’s been missing since May 28 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2755.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now