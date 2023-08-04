(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Jared Clevenger is 16 and has been missing since July 13, 2023.
He was last seen in University Heights.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-932-1800.
