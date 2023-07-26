(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Glenna White is 31 and has been missing since June 2, 2009
She was last seen in Alliance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-430-3800
by: Paul Kiska
