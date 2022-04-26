CLEVELAND (WJW)– Investigators are asking for information on a missing 17-year-old from Georgia.

Koen Childers has been missing since Friday. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said he drove his uncle’s truck from Atlanta. He was last seen in the areas of Parma, Westpark and Parma Heights.

Koen has blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 6 foot 1 and 150 pounds.

Koen Childers (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)

The truck is a 2016 maroon Chevrolet Silverado with Georgia license plate RVK5358.

Koen Childers’ truck (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)

Anyone with tips should call Lakewood police at 216-529-6782.