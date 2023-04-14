EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Garrett Goody is 17. He’s been missing since August 1, 2022, and was last seen in East Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)451-1234.
by: Talia Naquin
