(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Evelyan Angel is 15 and has been missing since July 6, 2023. She was last seen in Elyria.
Anyone with information is asked to call 440-323-3302.
Posted:
Updated:
(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Evelyan Angel is 15 and has been missing since July 6, 2023. She was last seen in Elyria.
Anyone with information is asked to call 440-323-3302.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now