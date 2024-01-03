EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police say a man who had been missing since New Year’s Eve has been found.

According to police, Michael Robinson, 53, came back on his own accord, after saying he had been held by “heartless felons.”

According to Euclid police, officers called Robinson’s cell phone after he was reported missing.

Police said an unidentified man found the phone in a Sunoco gas station parking lot in East Cleveland.

Investigators said the phone number send text messages to Robinson’s family, saying he was being held against his will.

Police are looking for information on the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Police Department at (216)731-1234.