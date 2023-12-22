(WJW) – FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Erica Lynn Gates, 37, has been missing from Cleveland since June 3, 2022.
Anyone with information should call 216-25-CRIME.
by: Celeste Houmard
