CLEVELAND (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Elijah Kelly, 29, hasn't been seen since February 5 in Cleveland. His sister said he was working on rehabbing a home off West 117th Street at the time of his disappearance.

He is 6'4" and weighs around 210 pounds.

Police believe Elijah may have gone to East Cleveland to see his biological father. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the police.

