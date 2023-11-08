***Update: This person has been found. Thank you for your help!***

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland detectives are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing endangered, elderly man.

According to a police report, Wali Weeams, 76, was reported missing by his apartment building manager after she had not seen him in about two weeks.

Police say they searched Weeams apartment on Castle Avenue and said nothing appeared to be out of place. They also checked local hospitals and contacted others who knew him without success in finding him.

According to the report, Weeams is not known to abuse drugs or alcohol and has no psychiatric diagnoses. He also does not have a vehicle. Detectives said he is considered endangered due to his age.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 623-2755 or (216) 621-1234.