ditor’s Note: This missing man was reported found.

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly man from Solon.

According to officials, William Jenkins, 82, suffers from memory loss issues.

He was reported missing from his home on Kruse Drive in Solon, just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2024.

His car is also missing. Officials said the vehicle is a silver, 2012 Toyota Corolla with license plate # GPN 8793.

If you see him or the car, call 9-1-1.