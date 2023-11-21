CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 68-year-old man has been reported out of Cleveland and is considered to be endangered.

Lonnie McCargo was reported missing by his family Tuesday around 1:50 a.m. from the 1100 block of East 74th Street.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, McCargo was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m.

According to police, McCargo is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a brown hoodie and light blue jeans.

According to police, McCargo possibly suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has information about McCargo’s whereabouts is asked to call (216) 623-5500 or (216) 612-1234.