(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Dylan Jeter, 14, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 300 pounds. He also has a small moustache.

He was last seen April 25, 2023, near Stearns Road in Cleveland. That day, he was wearing a white turtleneck and jeans with skeletons on them.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 216-623-2755.