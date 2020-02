Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Duane Myers lives in Florida but was last seen in Cleveland on Park Avenue back on December 30.

Duane is 58 and was wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

He is 5'11" and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call Cleveland detective Callahan at 216-623-3138.

