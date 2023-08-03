(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Donnell Lewis is 17 and has been missing since July 15, 2023.
Lewis was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5262
by: Paul Kiska
Posted:
Updated:
