BELLEVUE, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Dominic Oakes is 13. He’s been missing since April 4 and was last seen in Bellevue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
by: Celeste Houmard
