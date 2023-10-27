SANTA FE, New Mexico (WJW) – A dog that went missing in Maryland has been successfully reunited with its owner after 17 days and about 1,800 miles away.

The emotional reunion was captured in a touching video posted by the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.

The dog, named Panfilo, had gone missing during a cross-country journey with its owner, Roughiatou, who is a truck driver based in Maryland.

For 17 agonizing days, Roughiatou tirelessly searched for Panfilo.

Miraculously, Roughiatou stumbled upon a photo of Panfilo on the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s website.

Without hesitation, she immediately planned to fly from Maryland to Santa Fe, to be reunited with her furry friend.

Video captures the moment when Roughiatou, overwhelmed with joy and relief, holds Panfilo tightly in her arms.