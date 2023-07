CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

David Ebila, 15, was last seen June 7 in the area of West 114th Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland. He was wearing black jogging pants, a black T-shirt and tan sandals.

Police believe he may be on the east side of Cleveland. He is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.