(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Darvier Ward is 17 and has been missing since June 5, 2023
Ward was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2579.
by: Paul Kiska
Posted:
Updated:
(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Darvier Ward is 17 and has been missing since June 5, 2023
Ward was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2579.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now