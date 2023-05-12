*The story in the above video player was filed Thursday evening before Jordan was found

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple sources, including a family member, tell the FOX 8 I-Team missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan has been found safe.

We’ve learned Jordan was located on Euclid Avenue Thursday evening and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other details were being released.

According to investigators, Lachelle, 30, went to grab something from her car around 6 p.m. Saturday and hadn’t been seen since.

Family members have been pleading for her safe return.

A man suspected of stalking her was arrested this week.

