CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police issued a missing person alert Saturday morning for a local teenager.

15-year-old Keshaun Williams, who also goes by Kee, was last seen on June 17.

On that day, police say Williams was at a house party near Fleet and Gertrude Ave.

He is 5’7”, 130 lbs., and his hair is in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at (216)623-5400.