CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager Sunday evening.

Jaden Otis, a 16-year-old boy, was last seen at the 7900 block of Neville Avenue. Police said the teen is considered endangered because of “medical issues” he has.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Those who may know his whereabouts are asked to either call police at 216-621-1234 or 911.