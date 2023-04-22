[Editor’s Note: The video above is about another missing person from NE Ohio. The two cases are not related.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a person who was last seen leaving their home for a job interview.

According to police, Michelle Henderhan, 49, of Cleveland hasn’t been seen or heard from since the morning of Wednesday, April 19.

Michelle Henderhan

Police say she was last seen leaving her home on W. 36th Street for a job interview at Menards. It’s not clear which location.

Since then she has not returned home or answered messages. Police also report her cell phone goes straight to voicemail.

Henderhan is described as being 5’3 and weighing 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a black hat, and a gray Ohio State shirt. She has her left eye pierced and drives a Dodge Dakota with Lic.# HCZ8713

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.