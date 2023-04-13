WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Cinthianna Heugel is 16. She’s been missing since February 27 and was last seen in Warren.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
by: Talia Naquin
