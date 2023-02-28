CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Chrysean Sanders is 14. He was last seen in Cleveland on February 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-5262.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Chrysean Sanders is 14. He was last seen in Cleveland on February 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-5262.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now