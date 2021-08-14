Missing child pulled from water at Portage Lakes State Park by rescue team, rushed to hospital

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — A child was pulled out from the water at Portage Lakes State Park this afternoon, the New Franklin Fire Department reported.

Responding to the area of 5031 Manchester Road around 12:33 p.m., the fire department and South Summit Water Rescue Team were able to locate the child, who had been reported missing.

The child, who’s condition is not being reported yet, was immediately taken to Summa Baberberton Citizens Hospital following the water rescue, the fire departement said.

Various police, fire and sheriff’s offices also responded to the incident.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officers is reportedly looking into the incident at this time.

FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.