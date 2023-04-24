LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Charles Cochrane is 67. She’s been missing since April 18 and was last seen in Louisville.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-489-3162.
by: Celeste Houmard
