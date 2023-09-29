[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on a reported increase in missing child cases in Northeast Ohio.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — City police are on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old boy believed to have walked away from his Natchez Avenue home at about noon on Friday.

Juan Reyes is described as a Hispanic boy with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 4-foot-8 and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket with a fur collar, blue jeans and gray Crocs.

He is considered endangered.

The Positive Education Program Hopewell student was believed to have left his home in the 2100 block of Natchez Avenue at about noon on Friday. The boy’s guardian told police the boy “gave no identification that he was upset before he left,” a police report reads.

The boy has a cell phone but it was turned off and could not be used to locate him.

He’s known to frequent the Speedway gas station at 2202 Broadview Road, the Sunoco gas station at 2039 Broadview Road and the Family Dollar at 4172 Pearl Road, according to the report. Police did not find him at any of those locations, nor was he on the list at local hospitals or the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 216-621-1234 or call 911.