(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Ayshawn Bizzell, 15, has been missing from Warrensville Heights since July 29, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-581-1234.
by: Darcie Loreno
Posted:
Updated:
