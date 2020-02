Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Aryonna Warren is 14.

She's been missing since December 13, 2019.

She was last seen in Cleveland.

Aryonna is a 7th grade student at Whitney Young School.

If you can help, call police at (216)623-3138.

41.49932 -81.694361