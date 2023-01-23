CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and bring them safely home.
April Crockram, 62, has been missing since Oct. 28, 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3138.
by: Darcie Loreno
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and bring them safely home.
April Crockram, 62, has been missing since Oct. 28, 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3138.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now