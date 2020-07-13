Missing: Anthony Miller

1  of  3
(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people from Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.

Anthony Miller, 59, was last seen June 6 in Cleveland. If you know where he is please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-4232.

