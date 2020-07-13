Missing: Anthony Miller

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people from Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.
Anthony Miller, 59, was last seen June 6 in Cleveland. If you know where he is please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-4232.
Get caught up on today’s headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Photo key in search for missing ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera
- Driver found dead inside vehicle after crash in Medina County
- 70s and sunny to kick off the week
- Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies at 59
- NFL’s Washington Redskins will announce change of team’s nickname on Monday