MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Andrew Jones is 17. He’s been missing since January 28 and was last seen in Maple Heights.
Anyone with information is asked to call (440)247-7321.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Andrew Jones is 17. He’s been missing since January 28 and was last seen in Maple Heights.
Anyone with information is asked to call (440)247-7321.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now