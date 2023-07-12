(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Alycia Dykes-Bolden is 17. She’s been missing since June 11, 2023, and was last seen in Youngstown.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-742-8916.
